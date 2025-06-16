Heritage Harbor to host car show on Saturday, June 21

Heritage Harbor will host Cars, Keys & River Breeze, a family-friendly car show and waterfront celebration on Saturday, June 21 in Ottawa.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heritage Harbor Marina, 421 Great Loop East Dr. It is free for spectators.

Attendees can stroll through rows of unique cars, enjoy delicious food and experience the vibrant atmosphere that makes Heritage Harbor a destination for summer fun.

Car Show Registration:

Owners can register their vehicle for $10, with check-in beginning at 10 a.m.Participants have the option to elevate their day with the VIP Experience, sponsored by Bill Walsh Automotive Group, which includes complimentary light bites, a signature cocktail and live music along the harbor from 2 to 5 p.m.

“Cars, Keys & River Breeze isn’t just a car show — it’s the ultimate summer kickoff,” Janet Linde, Resort Events Director at Heritage Harbor said in a news release. “It’s a celebration of great cars, great people and good times by the water. Whether you’re bringing a show car or just coming to enjoy the vibe, it’s going to be a day to remember.”

To learn more or to register your vehicle, visit: https://bit.ly/cars-keys-riverbreeze