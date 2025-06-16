Drive-thru prescription drug take back event set June 21 at Streator City Park

Live Well Streator will be hosting a drive-thru prescription drug take back event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 21, at City Park. (Peter Hancock)

Residents in the Streator area will have an opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinet.

Drop off unwanted or expired prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs and syringes in a safe sealed container. Labels on the packages need to be removed or personal information should be blacked out. Medications that are flushed down the toilet or thrown away can contaminate water supplies and the environment, according to Live Well Streator news release.

If you are unable to attend this event, utilize the drug disposal box inside the Streator Police Department’s lobby at 204 S. Bloomington St. near the Oak Street entrance. Syringes/sharps must be placed in a sealed container. Proper disposal of unused drugs can save lives and protect the environment.