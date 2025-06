The Princeton Public Library will host its Lunch at the Library event with food and live music Wednesday, June 25, in the library parking lot. (Shaw File photo)

The Princeton Public Library will host a lunchtime event featuring food and live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, in the library parking lot, 698 E. Peru St.

Farmer Smoked BBQ will serve food from its truck, and acoustic music will be performed during the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

For more information, call the library at 815-875-1331 or email help@princetonpl.org.