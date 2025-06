The rain held off and helped draw large crowds along La Salle St. as attendees had the opportunity to view many classic vehicles on Friday, June 13, 2025 during the 27th annual Cruise Night in Ottawa.

This year’s theme was Friday the 13th. Organizers handed out 13 custom made trophies from Rebellion Lazer Art.

The 50/50 this year benefited Run Today For Tomorrow, a 5K race designed to inspire hope and support those affected by suicide. This year’s run will take place on Saturday, June 28.