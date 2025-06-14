Civil War author to speak at genealogical society meeting in Ottawa

The La Salle County Genealogy Guild, 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa, will host Civil War author and Guild President Rachael Mellen for a presentation Saturday, June 21, where she will discuss her book featuring letters from a 55th Illinois Infantry soldier. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@s)

Rachael Mellen, president of the La Salle County Genealogy Guild, will be the featured speaker at the guild’s monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 21, 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa.

Mellen, of Peru, will discuss her book, “From Camp Douglas to Vicksburg: The Civil War Letters of William J. Kennedy, 55th Illinois Infantry, 1861–1863.”

The book presents a firsthand account of the Civil War through Kennedy’s letters.

Rachael Mellen of Peru (right) shows off her new book, “From Camp Douglas to Vicksburg: The Civil War Letters of William J. Kennedy, 55th Infantry, 1861-1863,” with co-editor David Powell. (Photo provided by Rachael Mellen)

[ Read more: Letters home to La Salle: Peru, Lake in the Hills residents edit book on life in the Civil War ]

A graduate of the University of London, Mellen also earned a master’s degree in humanities from California State University, Dominguez Hills.

In addition to her work on Civil War history, she has published several books and numerous articles on English genealogy. Mellen has taught genealogy classes and spoken to various historical and genealogical organizations.

The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served. However, research will not be permitted during the program.

For more information, contact the guild at 815-433-5261.