Peru student wins state Illustrating America contest

Veterans of Foreign WarAuxiliary 4668 in La Salle announced that Avery Bowen of Peru is the state winner of the Illustrating America art contest. Avery now competes at the national level. Pictured from left are 4668 Treasurer Teri Kramer, Avery Bowen, 4668 President Lisa Manijak and (rear) Department of Illinois Youth Activities Chairman Barb Sweger. (Photo provided by Barb Sweger)

The La Salle Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4668 Auxiliary announced a Peru Parkside student is a state winner of the VFW Auxiliary’s annual Illustrating America art contest.

Avery Bowen, a sixth grader, is the winner for the grade 6-8 division 6-8. Bowen submitted her entry to the La Salle VFW Post 4668 Auxiliary where it was then judged and forwarded to the Department Chairman. She received a pair of$50 checks from the department and La Salle post. She will advance to the national competition.

Students began by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. First-place winners in each grade division were announced at the department convention June 5-7 in Springfield.

All state winning entries are judged at National Headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri in July and will be displayed at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention scheduled to take place Aug. 9-14 in Columbus, Ohio.