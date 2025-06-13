Peru student wins state Illustrating America contest

The La Salle Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4668 Auxiliary announced a Peru Parkside student is a state winner of the VFW Auxiliary’s annual Illustrating America art contest.
Avery Bowen, a sixth grader, is the winner for the grade 6-8 division 6-8. Bowen submitted her entry to the La Salle VFW Post 4668 Auxiliary where it was then judged and forwarded to the Department Chairman. She received a pair of$50 checks from the department and La Salle post. She will advance to the national competition.
Students began by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. First-place winners in each grade division were announced at the department convention June 5-7 in Springfield.
All state winning entries are judged at National Headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri in July and will be displayed at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention scheduled to take place Aug. 9-14 in Columbus, Ohio.