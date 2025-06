The alley between St. James and Leland streets in the 1200 blocks of Ottawa Avenue and Douglas Street closed to all traffic beginning Friday, June 13. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Contractors said residents in the affected area will still have access to their properties during the closure.

The alley is expected to reopen in about one week, weather permitting.