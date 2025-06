Trinity United Church of Christ, 829 Fourth St., La Salle (Photo provided by Bobbie Sherman)

Trinity United Church of Christ in La Salle will host vacation Bible school from June 16 to 18 at the church.

Hours are from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 16, and Tuesday, June 17, and from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19.

Children ages 4 to 15 can enjoy Bible stories, songs, games, plays, snacks and other activities.

The program concludes with Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 22.

For more information, call Pastor Betty Delgado at 815-343-4426.