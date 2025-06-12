Track notebook: Princeton girls team award winners named

Award winners for the 2025 Princeton girls track & field season are Jocelyn Strouss (left), the No. 2 scorer, Camryn Driscoll, MVP Track & Overall, and Ashlynn Weber, MVP Field. (Photo provided)

Award winners were named for the 2025 season at the Princeton High School girls track and field team’s awards night this week.

Junior Camryn Driscoll was named as MVP Track Overall, senior Ashlynn Weber was named as MVP Field and freshman Jocelyn Strouss was recognized as the No. 2 scorer.

Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2025 season were junior Avery Waca for varsity and sophomore Josie Sierens for F/S.

Avery Waca, Driscoll and Weber also received Academic All-Conference awards.

Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2025 Princeton girls track & field season are Avery Waca (left), varsity, and Josie Sierens, F/S. (Photo provided)

Like father, like daughter

Webber won the very same award, MVP Field, that her father, Jerry, received 43 years before her in 1982. He did the same events, competing in the long jump and triple jump.

When asked who was the better jumper, dad deferred to side by side photos and joked, ‘Who had the better form?’"

PBC state connection

Princeton Bible Church is home to three state track & field qualifiers this season.

The PBC track kids include Princeton’s Cade Odell, a fourth-place medalist in Class 2A shot put, and Camryn Driscoll, who placed 15th in the 2A 400 meters and was a 2024 medalist, and Bureau Valley freshman Elise House, who placed 14th in the 1A 400 meters.

Princeton freshman Landon Hoffman, who placed second in 2A discus, and Bureau Valley brothers Alex and Adrian Gallardo, who ran on the Storm’s 4x800 relay at state, have also attended PBC.