Peru Police Department’s Zebron named 2025 Illinois Juvenile Officer of the Year

School Resource Officer Brian Zebron, of the Peru Police Department, has been an SRO for a little more than a year, but his impact on the community has been immense.

On Wednesday, Zebron was presented the 2025 Illinois Juvenile Officer of the Year award.

“There’s 102 counties in Illinois with absolutely amazing juvenile officers,” Zebron said. “So, to be recognized for our contributions, we all put in together is simply awesome.”

The Juvenile Officer of the Year award is presented to an individual who has made significant contributions and dedicated service to juveniles within their agencies, local community and to the law enforcement profession within the recent year, according to the Illinois Juvenile Officers Association‘s website.

School Resource Officer Brian Zebron with Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond after being presented the 2025 Illinois Juvenile Officer of the Year award on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Photo provided by Brian Zebron)

Before becoming an SRO, Zebron worked for the La Salle Police Department for more than 26 years and retiring as an administrative sergeant in 2023. During his time, he worked as a patrolman, K-9 officer and undercover drug agent.

Zebron said it’s an incredible feeling to receive the award because he knows that the work has been able to help some youth.

“I’m so lucky to work with an amazing team at the Peru Police Department,” he said. “Where we all help each other to do our best and make improvements with juvenile interactions.”

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond nominated Zebron for his exemplary service while working with students, faculty and staff at La Salle/Putnam County Educational Alliance for Special Education and the La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Regional Office of Education 35.

In her nomination letter, Raymond said Zebron has dedicated his time and efforts to all the juveniles in school and made significant contributions to the juveniles and the school alike.

“He has implemented programs within the daily school day including drug education, bullying, and social and emotional learning,” she said in the letter. “He started and now maintains a therapy dog program and is partnered with his K9 Haven who is a 1-year-old Saint Bernard.”

Raymond said not only did he design and implement the program and train Haven, but Zebron also knew that simply having a dog by his side with the juveniles in school would facilitate trust and above all, conversation with a police officer.

SRO Brian Zebron with students, faculty and staff from SOAR on Feb. 14, 2025 after his surprise for School Resource Officer appreciation day. (Maribeth Wilson)

This is not the first time Zebron’s efforts have been recognized. In February, the students, faculty and staff at S.O.A.R and L.E.A.S.E #35 surprised Zebron with a gift and two large canvases signed by every adult and child for SRO Appreciation Day.

Jennifer Ferguson, Principal of ROE#35 Academy, said Zebron has greatly impacted the students, staff, and program as a whole and congratulated him on a much deserved award.

“He has created such a positive climate that bridges the gap with the police and community,” she said. ”He is a huge asset to our school where students feel supported, safe and respected."

Raymond said a recent poll was sent to students about what their favorite part of school was. The top 2 answers were Haven, and “Officer Zebby’s Office”.

“To me, this speaks volumes about Brian’s character, his passion, his values, and his overall pride that he carries with him every day into situations that are not always favorable,” she said.

Zebron said he may have had an impact on the students, but honestly, they’ve truly impacted him.

“I see their issues and problems and I know they can overcome anything in life with the right guidance,” he said.

Zebron said that guidance is found in police officers, teachers, paraprofessionals and many others.

As far as Haven being the center of attention — she has her own Facebook page —Zebron said he loves it.

“She’s a breath of fresh air,” he said. “I can’t thank Raymond and the command staff enough for seeing a need and filling that need...I’m sure the students feel the same way.”