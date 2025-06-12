La Salle man charged with possessing child sex abuse material

A La Salle man was charged with possessing child sex abuse material Thursday after La Salle police executed a search warrant of his residence, according to police.

Jeroma A. Salois, 63, was charged with one count of possession of child sex abuse material, a Class 2 felony carrying a possible prison sentence, La Salle police said in a news release.

La Salle police detectives, La Salle County sheriff’s deputies and agents of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Division executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Argyle Road, according to the release. The operation was part of a joint investigation with the Ottawa Police Department.

Salois was released with a notice to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court. Additional charges are under review, police said.