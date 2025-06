Grace United Methodist Church will hold a garage/bake sale from June 12 to 14 at the church, 1345 Chartres St., La Salle.

Featured items include household goods, books and children’s toys, as well as a wide assortment of scrumptious baked goods. Proceeds benefit the church’s general fund.

Hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.