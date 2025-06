The Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Monday, June 16, in the upper level of the Peru Public Library.

The guest speaker will be Carol Krancic, who will field questions about dementia.

For more information, call Joanne Milby at 815-228-1858, Peg Gonet at 815-481-6465 or Bob Frig at 815-220-0202.