The La Salle council accepted multiple appointments and resignations during Monday nights meeting.

Dale Tieman, James Brady, Jessica Dergance, Cathy Tomlinson, Pat Iwanicki, Sergio Sanchez and Kathy Williams will serve on both the Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals. They will be replacing Luke Tomsha, Tyler Ketter, Don Spayer, Charlie Faletti and June Gardner.

Sue Opsal will replace Marc Zeglis on the Library Board.