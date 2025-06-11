Down the fairway: Joseph Perez shoots first hole in one at Spring Creek

Joseph Perez, an incoming junior golfer at Hall High School, shot his first hole in one, acing the No. 3 hole at Spring Creek Golf Course on Monday. (Photo provided by Spring Creek)

Joseph Perez is warming up nicely for the upcoming golf season at Hall High School.

The incoming junior Hall golfer shot his first career hole in one from the white tees on the No. 3 hole at Spring Creek on Monday. He didn’t have to tell his coach, Mason Kimberly, about it because he was playing with him.

“It was a really cool moment to see hard work pay off like that. Joe practices a lot year-round, so he certainly earned it,” Kimberly said.

Perez, who was a first team 2024 All-BCR Boys Golf team selection, missed qualifying for state by just one stroke last season.

It is the second hole in one of the season at Spring Creek with Brandon Poole acing hole No. 7 on May 27.

Wyaton Hills Ladies Day

The Play of the Day for Tuesday’s Wyaton Hills Ladies Day was “score odd holes only.” This week’s winner was Anna Flaig (25) followed by Sue Garvin (26), Linda Halberg (27). Beth Bickerman had a chip-in on No. 9.

Illinois Valley Men’s Golf set July 26-27

Save the dates for this year’s Illinois Valley Men’s Golf Championship. Day 1 will be played at Senica’s Oak Ridge on Saturday, July 26, moving to Spring Creek on Sunday, July 27.

Bailey Lehr is the defending champion, having won his fourth title last year.