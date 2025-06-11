4-H members take aim during Summer Sizzle Shoot

4-H participants take part in rifle competition. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

Illinois 4-H members from seven counties gathered to showcase their focus and skill at the annual Summer Sizzle Shoot, held June 7 at the Chillicothe Sportsman’s Club, according to an Illinois Extension news release.

Eighty-five youths competed in the multi-discipline Illinois 4-H Shooting Sports Contest, organized by 4-H staff and volunteers from Marshall-Putnam counties, with essential support from volunteers in La Salle and Stark counties.

“Shooting sports teaches patience, resiliency, focus, and determination,” University of Illinois Extension 4-H Program Coordinator for Marshall-Putnam counties Anne Scheel said. “This event gives 4-H members an opportunity to gain experience before the State Shooting Sports competitions held in the fall.”

The next Summer Sizzle Shoot is scheduled for June 6, 2026.

Participants competed in air rifle, 0.22 rifle, shotgun and archery events across three age divisions: junior, intermediate and senior.

Air Rifle Results

Junior Division

1st: Eoin Rickey (La Salle), 79

2nd: Logan Wilhelms (La Salle), 36

3rd: Sydney Wilhelms (La Salle), 33

Intermediate Division

1st: Mario Bernabei (La Salle), 153

2nd: Eoban Rickey (La Salle), 150

3rd: Clay Zimmerman (La Salle), 66

Senior Division

1st: Lilliana Bernabei (La Salle), 191

0.22 Rifle

Junior Division

1st: Eoin Rickey (La Salle), 75

2nd: Logan Wilhelms (La Salle), 66 + 11 (tie-breaker)

3rd: Tahlia Boyle (La Salle), 66 + 10

4th: Josephine Heeley (Marshall-Putnam), 44

Intermediate Division

1st: Lincoln Massier (La Salle), 183

2nd: Sarah Curtis (La Salle), 176

3rd: Mario Bernabei (La Salle), 172

4th: Eoban Rickey (La Salle), 136

5th: Gwen Heeley (Marshall-Putnam)

Senior Division

1st: Beckham Massier (La Salle), 236

2nd: Lilliana Bernabei (La Salle), 190

A 4-H member prepares to aim in archery. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

Shotgun Results

Junior Division

1st: Keziah Welch (Woodford), 36

2nd: Braxton Leman (Woodford), 32 (tie-breaker)

3rd: Josiah Steffan (Woodford), 32

4th: Clyde Bachman (Woodford), 30

5th: Adilida Lindstrom (Marshall-Putnam), 27

Intermediate Division

1st: Trevan Metzger (Woodford), 46

2nd: Kale Lindstrom (Marshall-Putnam), 45

3rd: Logan Siegmann (Marshall-Putnam), 43

4th: Cooper Hattan (Marshall-Putnam), 41

5th: Harvey Schieber (Woodford), 38

Senior Division

1st: Dominic Carton (Stark), 50 (perfect score)

2nd: Chase Garey (Woodford), 47

3rd: Wyatt Mix (La Salle), 39

4th: Clive Knoblach (Woodford), 37

5th: Avery Sherman (La Salle), 32

Sighted Archery

Junior Division

1st: Kailyn Warner (La Salle), 434

2nd: Reagan Casey (Woodford), 422

3rd: Tony Milton (La Salle), 354

4th: Mason Sherman (La Salle), 342

5th: Mackenzie Foster (Marshall-Putnam), 331

Intermediate Division

1st: Colt Morrison (La Salle), 488

2nd: Ryder Baugh (Marshall-Putnam), 451

3rd: Lily Sawin (La Salle), 422

4th: Jocelyn Erickson (Mercer), 387

5th: David Horsley (Stark), 377

Senior Division

1st: Tate Sundberg (La Salle), 500 (highest score of the day)

2nd: Piper Brodbeck (La Salle), 481

3rd: Riggens Shafer (Stark), 422

4th: Sarah Daughtery (Marshall-Putnam), 419

5th: CJ Richards (Stark), 367

Non-Sighted Archery

Junior Division

1st: Isley Shafer (Stark), 283

2nd: Judson Wier (Marshall-Putnam), 261

3rd: Sabastian Bass Huber (Mercer), 170

4th: Lily Miller (Mercer), 156

5th: Madeline Barker (Stark), 145

6th: Hayden Baugh (Marshall-Putnam), 123

For information about 4-H opportunities, contact Extension Program Coordinator Anne Scheel at amscheel@illinois.edu or 309-364-2356.