4-H members take aim during Summer Sizzle Shoot

Illinois 4-H members from seven counties gathered to showcase their focus and skill at the annual Summer Sizzle Shoot, held June 7 at the Chillicothe Sportsman’s Club, according to an Illinois Extension news release.
Eighty-five youths competed in the multi-discipline Illinois 4-H Shooting Sports Contest, organized by 4-H staff and volunteers from Marshall-Putnam counties, with essential support from volunteers in La Salle and Stark counties.
“Shooting sports teaches patience, resiliency, focus, and determination,” University of Illinois Extension 4-H Program Coordinator for Marshall-Putnam counties Anne Scheel said. “This event gives 4-H members an opportunity to gain experience before the State Shooting Sports competitions held in the fall.”
The next Summer Sizzle Shoot is scheduled for June 6, 2026.
Participants competed in air rifle, 0.22 rifle, shotgun and archery events across three age divisions: junior, intermediate and senior.
Air Rifle Results
Junior Division
1st: Eoin Rickey (La Salle), 79
2nd: Logan Wilhelms (La Salle), 36
3rd: Sydney Wilhelms (La Salle), 33
Intermediate Division
1st: Mario Bernabei (La Salle), 153
2nd: Eoban Rickey (La Salle), 150
3rd: Clay Zimmerman (La Salle), 66
Senior Division
1st: Lilliana Bernabei (La Salle), 191
0.22 Rifle
Junior Division
1st: Eoin Rickey (La Salle), 75
2nd: Logan Wilhelms (La Salle), 66 + 11 (tie-breaker)
3rd: Tahlia Boyle (La Salle), 66 + 10
4th: Josephine Heeley (Marshall-Putnam), 44
Intermediate Division
1st: Lincoln Massier (La Salle), 183
2nd: Sarah Curtis (La Salle), 176
3rd: Mario Bernabei (La Salle), 172
4th: Eoban Rickey (La Salle), 136
5th: Gwen Heeley (Marshall-Putnam)
Senior Division
1st: Beckham Massier (La Salle), 236
2nd: Lilliana Bernabei (La Salle), 190
Shotgun Results
Junior Division
1st: Keziah Welch (Woodford), 36
2nd: Braxton Leman (Woodford), 32 (tie-breaker)
3rd: Josiah Steffan (Woodford), 32
4th: Clyde Bachman (Woodford), 30
5th: Adilida Lindstrom (Marshall-Putnam), 27
Intermediate Division
1st: Trevan Metzger (Woodford), 46
2nd: Kale Lindstrom (Marshall-Putnam), 45
3rd: Logan Siegmann (Marshall-Putnam), 43
4th: Cooper Hattan (Marshall-Putnam), 41
5th: Harvey Schieber (Woodford), 38
Senior Division
1st: Dominic Carton (Stark), 50 (perfect score)
2nd: Chase Garey (Woodford), 47
3rd: Wyatt Mix (La Salle), 39
4th: Clive Knoblach (Woodford), 37
5th: Avery Sherman (La Salle), 32
Sighted Archery
Junior Division
1st: Kailyn Warner (La Salle), 434
2nd: Reagan Casey (Woodford), 422
3rd: Tony Milton (La Salle), 354
4th: Mason Sherman (La Salle), 342
5th: Mackenzie Foster (Marshall-Putnam), 331
Intermediate Division
1st: Colt Morrison (La Salle), 488
2nd: Ryder Baugh (Marshall-Putnam), 451
3rd: Lily Sawin (La Salle), 422
4th: Jocelyn Erickson (Mercer), 387
5th: David Horsley (Stark), 377
Senior Division
1st: Tate Sundberg (La Salle), 500 (highest score of the day)
2nd: Piper Brodbeck (La Salle), 481
3rd: Riggens Shafer (Stark), 422
4th: Sarah Daughtery (Marshall-Putnam), 419
5th: CJ Richards (Stark), 367
Non-Sighted Archery
Junior Division
1st: Isley Shafer (Stark), 283
2nd: Judson Wier (Marshall-Putnam), 261
3rd: Sabastian Bass Huber (Mercer), 170
4th: Lily Miller (Mercer), 156
5th: Madeline Barker (Stark), 145
6th: Hayden Baugh (Marshall-Putnam), 123
For information about 4-H opportunities, contact Extension Program Coordinator Anne Scheel at amscheel@illinois.edu or 309-364-2356.