2025 all-BCR Softball Team

First team

Lily Bosnich (St. Bede)

Junior • Shortstop

“Bos” was the spark plug at the top of the order for the sectional finalist Bruins. She led St. Bede with a .472 average, seven home runs and 18 steals along with 15 RBIs. She was a unanimous Tri-County Conference selection and was a third-team ICA Class 2A All-State.

Lily Bosnich (MaKade Rios for Shaw Med)

Izzy Gibson (Princeton)

Junior • Outfielder

Gibson was sidelined by injury to start the season, but there was no one swinging a hotter bat when she got back in the lineup. She cracked seven homers in only 47 at-bats with 16 RBIs, batting .447. She had two 3-for-3 games in regionals, including two homers with five RBIs in the semifinals.

Izzy Gibson (Mike Vaughn)

Kadyn Haage (Bureau Valley)

Junior • Shortstop

The Storm shortstop led BV with a .393 average out of the No. 3 hole in the lineup, contributing a team-high 26 RBIs and 16 stolen bases along with seven doubles. She was named first team Lincoln Trail All-Conference.

Kadyn Haage (Alex T. Paschal)

Caroline Keutzer (Princeton)

Junior • Outfielder

The junior slap-hitter batted .391 with 28 runs scored with 13 stolen bases and 11 RBIs. Keutzer was a unanimous first-team Three Rivers East selection and named third-team ICA Class 2A All-State.

Caroline Keutzer (Mike Vaughn)

Keely Lawson (Princeton)

Junior • Center field/Shortstop

Lawson was a utility standout, playing shortstop and center field for the Tigresses. She batted .395 with four homers and 15 RBIs and a team-high 10 doubles and 16 stolen bases. She was named second team Three Rivers East and ICA Class 2A All-State.

Keely Lawson (Mike Vaughn)

Caroline Morris (Hall)

Sophomore • Catcher

The sophomore catcher was a bright spot for Hall, leading the Red Devils in batting (.391), RBIs (21) and doubles (6). She was named second team Three Rivers East.

Caroline Morris (Mike Vaughn)

Avah Oertel (Princeton)

Sophomore • Pitcher/Shortstop

The BCR Player of the Year became the first BCR Triple Crown winner in 23 years as the leader in average, home runs (12) and RBIs (43). She was named first team Three Rivers East and Second Team ICA Class 2A All-State.

Avah Oertel (Mike Vaughn)

Carly Reglin (Bureau Valley)

Senior • Pitcher/Second base

The Storm ace finished her prep career with an area-best 213 strikeouts while going 10-14 with a 2.53 ERA in the circle. At the plate, she led the Storm with 11 doubles while knocking in 21 runs. Reglin was named first team Lincoln Trail All-Conference. She will pitch for Illinois Central College next year.

Carly Reglin (Alex T. Paschal)

Emma Slingsby (St. Bede)

Junior • Center field

The slick slap hitter made things happen for the Bruins, batting .447 with 30 runs scored and 17 stolen bases along with 13 RBIs. She was named third team ICA Class 2A All-State, earning Honorable Mention Tri-County All-Conference.

Emma Slingsby (MaKade Rios for Shaw Med)

Sam Woolley (Princeton)

Senior • First base/Catcher

The senior captain provided a calming influence while swinging a big stick. She batted .370 with 15 RBIs and four homers. She was named Honorable Mention All-Three Rivers East. Woolley will play for Judson University next year.

Samantha Woolley (Mike Vaughn)

Second team

Sadie Bailey (Bureau Valley)

Senior • Outfield

The senior outfielder provided a solid bat for the Storm, batting .376 with a team-high 33 runs and 16 steals along with 15 RBIs and two triples. She earned Honorable Mention Lincoln Trail All-Conference.

Ava Balestri (St. Bede)

Junior • Third base

The Bruins’ third baseman provided pop in the St. Bede lineup with six homers, batting .338 with 24 RBIs. She was named third team ICA Class 2A All-State and earned Honorable Mention Tri-County All-Conference.

Macy Strauch (St. Bede)

Sophomore • Pitcher

Strauch went 9-7 in the circle with a 3.56 ERA and 58 strikeouts. She also batted .351 with 24 RBIs.

Kelsea Klingenberg (Princeton)

Senior • Second base

The veteran second baseman batted .356 with 14 steals. She was named third team ICA Class 2A All-State, second team Three Rivers East. She will play for Judson University next year.

Reese Reviglio (Princeton)

Junior • Pitcher

Reviglio had a team-high 51 strikeouts in the circle. She was named the unanimous first team Three Rivers East based on league play.

Honorable mention

Bailey Engels, sr., St. Bede

Piper Hansen, fr., Princeton

Ellie Harp, sr., Princeton

Macy Kelly, sr., St. Bede

Lily McClain, jr., St. Bede

Quinn McClain, sr., St. Bede

Kiyrra Morris, so., Princeton

Charlie Pellegrini, jr., Hall

Emily Wright, jr., Bureau Valley