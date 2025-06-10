Ottawa Noon Rotary Donates $500 to Ottawa American Legion Post 33

The Ottawa Noon Rotary Club donated $500 to the Ottawa American Legion Post 33, to support the purchase of new tables and chairs for the recently refurbished upstairs meeting room at the Legion Hall. (Photo provided by David A. Noble)

The upgraded space is now available for community use, offering a refreshed venue for meetings, events, and gatherings.

“We have talked about upgrading our hall for some time, but other urgent needs always took priority,” Thomas Shea of Ottawa Legion Post 33 said in a news release. “Your donation has helped make this possible.”

According to the news release, the Ottawa Noon Rotary’s donation reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting local organizations and enhancing the well-being of the community. This gift also underscores the Rotary’s shared values with the American Legion in promoting service, civic engagement, and community improvement.

For more information about Ottawa American Legion Post 33 or to inquire about reserving the renovated meeting space, please contact John Duback 815-993-3956