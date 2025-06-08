Starved Rock Foundation breaks record, raises $15K during calendar fundraiser

The Starved Rock Foundation received $15,000 on Saturday in proceeds from the 2025 Starved Rock & Matthiessen Calendar fundraiser, thanks to a record-breaking year of community support and a matching gift from the Miller Group Charitable Trust, according to a Starved Rock Foundation. (Photo provided by Matthew Klein)

On June 7, foundation board members, contributing photographers, regional retail partners and local supporters gathered at the Starved Rock Visitor Center for a formal check presentation celebrating the campaign’s success.

This year, the Foundation reached its goal of selling 500 calendars—ultimately selling 511—driven by strong community response and a dollar-for-dollar match from the Miller Group Charitable Trust, up to $7,500, the news release said. The match helped double the impact of every calendar purchased, resulting in the Foundation’s largest calendar fundraiser contribution to date.

“This fundraiser truly reflects the spirit of this community and its love for these parks,” Foundation President Pam Grivetti said in a news release. “From visitors submitting photographs, to small businesses and volunteers helping distribute the calendars, to the incredible match from the Miller Group Charitable Trust—this was a collective effort that will directly support our parks’ preservation and education efforts.”

According to the news release, the 2025 calendar was built entirely from the community: more than 450 photographs were submitted by visitors and local photographers, and the final calendar featured a curated selection highlighting the parks’ year-round beauty and key events. The 11x14 wall calendar was professionally and sustainably printed on archival-quality, forest steward-certified paper, designed to be both functional and collectible.

“A vital part of the project’s success was the network of 11 regional partners and retail outlets that hosted calendar sales,” the news release said. “This is a true community-driven fundraiser — 100% of the proceeds go directly to supporting Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks. All participating retailers and partners generously donate their time and efforts, ensuring that every dollar raised benefits the parks.”

Participating retail partners included LeRocher Bookstore and Gift Shop by the Starved Rock Foundation, Starved Rock Lodge Gift Shop, Bruce & Ollies at The Bickerman Building, Starved Rock Country Welcome Center by Heritage Corridor Destinations, Prairie Fox Books, Heritage Harbor, Verucchi’s Ristorante, Lock 16 Cafe and Visitor Center, CatsEye, A Mess of Things and Online via Starved Rock Hikers.

“This gift will allow us to further our mission and continue supporting the parks we all love,” Matthew Klein, Foundation Vice President and calendar creator, said in a news release. “We are deeply grateful to every person and partner who helped make this fundraiser such a success. Together, we are helping ensure that Starved Rock and Matthiessen remain protected and welcoming for generations to come.”

Submissions are now open for the 2026 Starved Rock & Matthiessen Calendar. Park visitors and photographers are invited to submit their favorite images by scanning the QR code or by visiting www.starvedrock.org/calendar-submission. The 2026 calendar is expected to be released in October 2025.