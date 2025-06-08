Ottawa softball quartet named I-8 all-conference

Addie Russell (15) of Ottawa pitches in a game earlier this season at Ottawa High School. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

The Ottawa softball team had three players named to the Interstate Eight Conference first team and one received honorable mention honors. The Pirates finished third in league play with a 5-5 record.

Sophomore shortstop Piper Lewis, sophomore catcher Bobbi Snook, and sophomore pitcher Addie Russell were selected by league coaches to the I-8 first team for their play this spring.

Junior second baseman and leadoff hitter Rylee Harsted was an I-8 honorable mention pick.

Ottawa's Bobbi Snook blasts a two-run home run against L-P in a game earlier this season at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Area softball players named All-Little Ten

Serena had five and Newark four players respectively named to the Little Ten All-Conference team.

The Huskers and Norsemen shared the league title for the second straight season, each squad finishing 9-1, splitting their two meetings this spring.

Senior catcher, third baseman and shortstop RayElle Brennan earned the honor unanimously for the third time and fourth overall. Senior shortstop and pitcher Jenna Setchell claimed the honor unanimously for the third time, while senior pitcher and first baseman Maddie Glade was honored unanimously for the second time.

Senior second baseman Lanee Cole was a unanimous pick, while sophomore outfielder Brynley Galde also was voted to the club.

RayElle Brennan slides into second base for an attempted stolen base against Newark High School during the game earlier this season at Newark High School. (Kyle Russell)

Newark senior pitcher and second baseman Dottie Wood was a repeat unanimous selection, while sophomore outfielder and third baseman Adelaide Johnson was a repeat honoree.

Freshman outfielder Rylie Carlson was a unanimous pick and senior first baseman Kate Bromeland was named to the squad.

Newark pitcher Dottie Wood rifles a strike across the plate against a Serena High School batter during the game earlier this season at Newark High School. (Kyle Russell)

Earlville sophomore pitcher, third baseman and first baseman Addison Scherer was a repeat unanimous selection, while freshman catcher and third baseman Audrey Scherer was a unanimous honoree.

Somonauk-Leland sophomore pitcher and shortstop Brooke Bahrey was a unanimous pick.

Sandwich pair named to All-KRC team

Sandwich senior pitcher and shortstop Brooklyn Marks and junior catcher Kayden Corneils were both selected to the Kishwaukee River All-Conference club.