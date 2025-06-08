June 08, 2025
IVCC committee to review campus renovation plans

Meeting is open to public digitally

By Bill Freskos
Students attend the first day of class at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Oglesby.

Illinois Valley Community College’s main campus in Oglesby will host a June 10 Facilities Committee meeting, where trustees will review upcoming construction and renovation plans. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees Facilities Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at IVCC’s main campus in Oglesby in Board Room C307 to review construction and renovation projects.

The meeting will include updates on ongoing projects, a presentation from the college’s architect, and a tour of potential renovation sites scheduled for next year.

The recommendations from the committee will be presented for action at the full Board of Trustees meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 17.

The public can attend the June 10 meeting via Zoom at ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/84721951190 using meeting ID 847 2195 1190.

To dial in by phone, call 312-626-6799.

