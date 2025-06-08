IVCC committee to review campus renovation plans

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees Facilities Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at IVCC’s main campus in Oglesby in Board Room C307 to review construction and renovation projects.
The meeting will include updates on ongoing projects, a presentation from the college’s architect, and a tour of potential renovation sites scheduled for next year.
The recommendations from the committee will be presented for action at the full Board of Trustees meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 17.
The public can attend the June 10 meeting via Zoom at ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/84721951190 using meeting ID 847 2195 1190.
To dial in by phone, call 312-626-6799.