First Congregational Church of Peru to host Vacation Bible School

The First Congregational Church of Peru is hosting Vacation Bible School from July 22 to 24, with an old West theme. (Philip Marruffo)

The First Congregational Church of Peru will host its annual Vacation Bible School from July 22 to 24 this year.

VBS will take place 9 a.m. to noon on July 22 and 23 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 24.

This year’s theme is western, and children are encouraged to wear western hats and vests.

Activities will include music, crafts, lessons, outdoor fun and a drama skit. Toy guns and arrows will not be permitted.

On the final day, a lunch will be provided, along with outdoor games and water activities.

Classes are open to children ages 3 and older.

Registration is encouraged by calling the church at 815-223-0722.