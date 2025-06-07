First Congregational Church of Peru to host spaghetti dinner fundraiser

The First Congregational Church of Peru will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help cover expenses for the church's upcoming vacation Bible School. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The First Congregational Church of Peru will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at the church, located at the corner of Fourth and West streets.

The event is organized by the church’s Christian Education team to help cover expenses for Vacation Bible School.

The menu will include spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. A bake sale also will be available.

In-kind offerings will be accepted.

Carryout dinners can be ordered during dinner hours by calling the church at 815-223-0722.