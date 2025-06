(File photo) Bureau County veterans and ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during a Veterans Day ceremony in Princeton's Veterans Park. The Princeton American Legion Auxiliary will hold a meeting on Wednesday, June 11. (BCR photo)

The Princeton American Legion Auxiliary 125 will be meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 11, at the Legion Post at 1549 W. Peru St.

The auxiliary welcomes anyone interested in joining or donating items to attend or call for an application 815-866-7964.