Princeton library to host French Creole music program June 10

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host a “French Creoles of The Illinois Country: Fiddle Jigs, Creole Folktales, and Haunting Ballads” program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 10.

The program will highlight how Illinois French culture acts as a living time capsule connecting with Louisiana and Canada counterparts. Attendees can learn about the French settlers’ arrival, explore still-spoken dialects, and listen to traditional music. The program will led by folk musician, Road Scholar, cultural preservationist, and educator Dennis Stroughmatt.

The program is co-presented by the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau. The bureau provides free literature, history, and music programs to Illinois communities.

Programs at the Princeton Public Library are free and open to all.

For more information, visit princetonpl.org or email jwayland@princetonpl.org.