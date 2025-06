The Manlius Sportsman Club will sponsor a turkey dinner with all the trimmings on Saturday, June 14. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Donations are $7 per person. Carryouts are available

In conjunction with the Bureau County Ride or Die Benefit Run, all proceeds will go to benefit Bradley Taylor of Princeton.