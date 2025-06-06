Free fishing days in Illinois set June 13-16

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has set June 13-16 as Illinois free fishing days for 2025. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has set June 13-16 as Illinois free fishing days for 2025.

During these four days, anglers can fish without purchasing a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp in Illinois. The goal is for non-anglers to discover or rediscover the fun of fishing and to introduce children to the activity.

Groups and organizations that need fishing equipment and educational materials can complete the online form and IDNR will furnish materials while supplies last.

Outside of the free fishing days, Illinois requires anyone over the age of 16 to have a fishing license to fish. Exclusions apply to active-duty military and people with disabilities. Standard fishing licenses can be purchased for $15 at vendors throughout Illinois or online. Learn more about fishing in Illinois at ifishillinois.org.