Spring Valley, Peru will strike up the bands

Ryne Dresbach and Mary Estelle and the Spring Valley Municipal Band will open the 2025 concert on Friday, June 13 at 7 p.m. in Spring Valley’s downtown mini-park under the direction of Mr. Brandon Czubachowski. (Photo provided)

Spring Valley and Peru are ready to strike up the bands.

The Spring Valley Municipal Band will launch its 2025 summer season of free concerts at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 13 at Spring Valley’s downtown mini-park under the direction of Mr. Brandon Czubachowski.

The remaining concert dates will begin at 7 p.m. on June 20, 27, July 11, 18, 25. With one exception, all concerts are at the mini-park. On June 20, the concert will be at Hall High School.

In case of weather-related issues (rain or 90 degree temperature at 5 p.m.), the concerts will be in the auditorium at Hall H.S.

The Peru Municipal Band will begin its season of free concerts on Saturday, June 14 at the Maud Powell Plaza downtown Peru. The conductor is Mr. Brandon Czubachowski.

Other concert dates are June 19, 28, July 3, 12, 19, 26, August 2.

Regular performances are 7 p.m. on Saturday. Exceptions are two Thursday concerts - 5 p.m. on June 19 concert at Zion Church Ice Cream Social and 7 p.m. on July 3, at Maud Powell. Parking is available behind Ace Hardware.

Audience members should bring their own lawn chairs for both the Spring Valley and Peru concerts.