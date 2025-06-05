Museum discussion leads to outbursts during Marseilles City Council

The city of Marseilles has its eyes set on moving City Hall and the police department to the Illinois Valley Cellular building along the Illinois riverfront. (Photo provided by city of Marseilles)

The former Illinois Valley Cellular building and site of the Middle East Conflicts Memorial Wall and Museum, located on 200 Riverfront, became a tumultuous topic during Wednesday’s Marseilles City Council meeting.

Commissioner of Public Property Jim Buckingham asked the council —after reading a portion of the purchase agreement— if the museum was now city property.

The council approved the $1.35 million purchase for the building and six acres of surrounding grounds, including the Middle East Conflicts Wall, in November 2023 for a new city hall and police station.

Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said Cantlin Law Firm Attorney Keith Leigh sent an email stating sale was confidential and it should not be discussed in public. City Attorney Christina Cantlin was not present.

The comment immediately spurred a reaction from the crowd —Commissioner of Streets Michael Scheib asked Hollenbeck for clarification.

“Did you say we were not allowed to speak about it,” he said.

Hollenbeck began to answer, when Scheib interrupted and said “I’m sorry Attorney Leigh please.” — Hollenbeck banged his gavel— “I just addressed Attorney Leigh with a fair question.”

“Be professional,” Hollenbeck said.

After more discourse, Leigh clarified the emails that were sent, saying there were “quite a few issues” that need to be addressed before they could give a final opinion as to personal property versus museum.

“Bottom line is, and I think everyone here will agree,” Hollenbeck said. “We don’t want that stuff down there.”

This caused another reaction from the crowd and some council members. Hollenbeck clarified.

“The city does not want ownership of it,” he said

Hollenbeck said the city would find a way to make sure that everything that was left would be declared property of the museum.

During the public comment period, resident Denise Parini asked the council why the city had not properly filed tax exempt status on 200 Riverfront forcing the city and thus its residents to cut a $78,863.26 check to La Salle County in 2024.

“A tax supported body should not be paying taxes, as it’s counterproductive,” she said. “Is the tax exempt status properly filed?”

In response to Parini’s comments, Hollenbeck referred the matter to the city attorney as they “had kind of anticipated” this question.

Leigh said he was not specifically familiar with the situation, but the Cantlin Law Firm was not representing the city at the time of the acquisition.

Hollenbeck said the City Attorney at that time was Richard Burton and said he should have filled the tax exempt status at the time.

After some discussion from the council and Parini, Hollenbeck said the issue would be resolved and the city’s payment would be returned after it was “straightened out.”