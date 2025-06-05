2 cats dead in Streator home fire; 2 more missing

A two-story home in the 1000 block of Everett Street in Streator was severely damaged after a fire broke out Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 6:36 p.m. following reports of smoke and flames coming from the home, the Streator Fire Department said in a news release. All occupants were outside and crews were able to extinguish the fire in 20 minutes of arriving on scene.

Two cats were found dead while with several other animals evacuated from the smoke, two cats remain missing. No injuries were reported, according to the release.

According to the release, the cause of the fire was suspicious. Fire crews remained on scene until about 1 a.m. to assist with the investigation.

Eight Streator firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze with additional help from Reading Township and Grand Ridge Fire Departments.

According to the release, the house sustained heavy smoke damage throughout with heavy fire and water damage limited to the rear porch and kitchen areas. The residents have been assisted by the American Red Cross.

Streator Police Chief John Franklin said Timothy L. Sellers, 29, was taken into custody shortly after the fire was reported at 6:36 p.m.

Sellers was booked into La Salle County Jail custody at 3:23 a.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Streator Police Department alongside the Office of the State Fire Marshal.