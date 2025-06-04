Registration for Camp 56 youth summer day camp is now open

Learning Stage, in cooperation with Festival 56, will be offering Camp 56, a summer camp for ages eight to 14 from July 7 through July 18 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 416 Dover Road in Princeton.

Participants will have the opportunity to experience and take part in live performances while learning about many aspects of producing a show, according to a Festival 56 news release.

Camp directors are Reid Tomasson, Analisa Pisano and assistant Jordan Britt. According to the news release, they will engage campers in a series of activities including song, dance, makeup, costuming, trips to the Festival sets and visits with cast and crew. The culmination of the camp experience will be an onstage appearance as part of the chorus ensemble in five to 10 performances of the Festival 56 production of “The Little Mermaid.”

Registration is available online at Festival56.com The camp fee is $125 per child. Need-based scholarships are available as are family discounts. The deadline for registration is June 30.

Registration forms can be picked up at the theater, or accessed online at www.festival56.com, under the education tab.

Camp forms along with registration fees, should be mailed to the Festival box office at 316 S. Main St. in Princeton or scanned and returned to LearningStage@Festival56.com.