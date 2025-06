Erik Sorenson, who is retiring after 27 years with the Princeton Police Department, is greeted by a host of law enforcement officers, during his retirement open house at the PPD on Tuesday. Sorenson served 30 years in all in law enforcement, including three with the Bureau County Sheriff's Office. (Photo provided by Kelsey Pennington)

Friends, family and law enforcement officers from past and present came to salute Erik Sorenson at his retirement open house at the Princeton Police Department on Tuesday.

Sorenson is retiring after 27 years with the Princeton Police Department. He served 30 years in law enforcement, including three with the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.

His canine partner, Gus, is also retiring and will remain with Sorenson as they begin their new adventures together.