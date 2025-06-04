Logan’s Oasis Motorcycle Run set for June 14 in Streator

A banner promoting donations to Logan's Oasis Playground at Marilla Park, facilitated through the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation. (Photo Provided By Melissa Crank)

Logan’s Oasis will host a motorcycle run through La Salle County on Saturday, June 14, starting at Mugshots, 809 S. Illinois St. in Streator.

Sign-in starts at 11 a.m., with kickstands up at 12:15 p.m.

The ride includes stops at Smitty’s in Leonore, Jamie’s Outpost in Utica, 9th Street Pub in La Salle, Winner’s Circle in Ottawa and From the Ashes in Naplate, before returning to Mugshots.

The cost is $25 per couple, $15 for single riders and $10 for entry to the evening entertainment only.

Food trucks, raffles, auctions and live music will be available throughout the day. The public is invited to attend, regardless of participation in the ride.

All proceeds benefit Logan’s Oasis upcoming playground at Marilla Park in Streator.

Wreckin’ Dixie will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mugshots.

Shirts can be preordered through WAC Designs. For more information, contact Melissa Crank at 815-822-6483.