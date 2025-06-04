Logan Junior High School selects Citizenship Award winners for fourth quarter 2024-25

(Left to right) Logan Junior High School fourth quarter Citizenship Award recipients Ryker Drinkwine, Sophie Harp, Ellie Matlick, Aubrey Harris, Uli Schneider, Peyton Ward, Max Morris, Brysan Hayden, Carson Beck, Aubrey Dunn, and Levi Sours (Photo provided by Lori Atilano )

Citizenship ideals at Logan Junior High School in Princeton emphasize curriculum and extracurricular activities.

Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership and willingness to serve, and mental and physical courage are the guidelines in the selections.

The following students were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School for the fourth quarter of the 2024-2025 school year: