Logan Junior High School selects Citizenship Award winners for fourth quarter 2024-25

Citizenship ideals at Logan Junior High School in Princeton emphasize curriculum and extracurricular activities.
Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership and willingness to serve, and mental and physical courage are the guidelines in the selections.
The following students were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School for the fourth quarter of the 2024-2025 school year:
- Fifth grade: Max Morris, Brysan Hayden, Aubrey Harris, Peyton Ward, Carson Beck
- Sixth grade: Ryker Drinkwine, Aubrey Dunn
- Seventh grade: Sophie Harp, Ellie Matlick
- Eighth grade: Levi Sours, Uli Schneider