The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, but other closures will remain over the holiday weekend. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Beginning Thursday, June 5, the intersection of St. James Street and Island Avenue in Ottawa will be closed to through traffic for curb replacement work, city officials announced on Wednesday.

Contractors working in the area will allow only local traffic access to Riverview Drive from either St. James Street or Island Avenue during the closure.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed and the intersection reopened to all traffic by Friday, June 13.