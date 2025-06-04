Illinois Extension to offer air fryer cooking program in Bureau and La Salle counties

Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness education Susan Glassman will offer air fryer cooking sessions for beginner and seasoned cooks.

Attendees can learn how air fryers work, what food cooks best, and help prepare and taste a roasted air fryer veggies recipe. Take-home healthy recipes and expert cooking tips also will be provided.

The air fryer cooking program locations include:

5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Register at go.illinois.edu/ottawasummerbites or call 815-224-089.

3:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Mason Memorial Library, 104 W. Main St., Buda. Register at go.illinois.edu/budasummerbites or call 815-224-0894.

1:30 Tuesday, June 24, at the Bureau County Senior Center, 16 W. Marion St., Princeton. Register at go.illinois.edu/princetonsummerbites or call 815-224-0894.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0889.