June 04, 2025
Illinois Extension to offer air fryer cooking program in Bureau and La Salle counties

Will be held June 20 at Buda, June 24 at Princeton

By Kate Santillan
University of Illinois Extension logo

Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness education Susan Glassman will offer air fryer cooking sessions for beginner and seasoned cooks.

Attendees can learn how air fryers work, what food cooks best, and help prepare and taste a roasted air fryer veggies recipe. Take-home healthy recipes and expert cooking tips also will be provided.

The air fryer cooking program locations include:

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0889.

