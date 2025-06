The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, but other closures will remain over the holiday weekend. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

The northbound lane of Clinton Street between West Main and West Madison streets in Ottawa will be closed to traffic and on-street parking beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 5, to allow contractors access for tree removal work.

Crews are expected to complete the project and reopen the block to traffic by early afternoon, weather permitting, according to the city.