U of I Extension to host air fryer cooking classes in Ottawa, Buda and Princeton

Reddick Library in Ottawa will host one of three air fryer cooking classes led by the University of Illinois Extension, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The University of Illinois Extension will lead a series of air fryer cooking classes this month in La Salle and Bureau counties to help local residents prepare delicious and healthy meals without using a hot oven or stove.

Susan Glassman, University of Illinois Extension’s Nutrition and Wellness Educator, will teach attendees how air fryers work, discover which foods cook best in them and help prepare and sample a roasted vegetable recipe.

The classes are all designed for beginners and experienced home cooks.

Participants will also take home healthy recipes and cooking tips.

The events will be held at the following locations:

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Register on the program’s page at their website.

3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at Mason Memorial Library, 104 W. Main St., Buda. Register on the program’s page at their website.

1:30 p.m. Monday, June 24 at Bureau County Senior Center, 16 W. Marion St., Princeton. Register on the program’s page at their website.

Those in need of accommodations to participate should contact Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0889.

Early requests are encouraged to ensure access needs are met.