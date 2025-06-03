Stage 212 announces a final drawdown for Queen of Hearts raffle

Stage 212 has announced a “Final Drawdown” for their “Queen of Hearts” raffle at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 4 in the Atrium of the Westclox Building, 300 5th St. in Peru. (Derek Barichello)

According to a news release, the jackpot currently stands at $2,493 with 25 cards left to turn over. Drawing will continue until somebody selects the Queen of Hearts.

Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 with no limit on the number of tickets purchased. One person could purchase chances on all 25 remaining cards for an investment of $21. Tickets are available online at www.stage212.org and at Fire on Fifth starting at 6 p.m. June 4.

The ticket holder who selects the Queen of Hearts is the Grand Prize Winner, the news release said. If the grand prize winner is present at the time of the drawing, they will receive 100% of the jackpot. If they are not present, they will receive 50% of the jackpot. The jackpot is defined as 70% of the total ticket sales accumulated at the time of the last drawing.

All players must be 18 years of age or older to participate. All proceeds from this raffle will benefit Stage 212’s Auditorium Renovation Fund. Stage 212, Inc. is a 501c3 charitable organization. For more information and complete rules, visit stage212.org.