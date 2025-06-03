St. Bede’s Bailey Engels stands by her team, even if she has to take a knee

St. Bede senior Bailey Engels, who had knee surgery the day of the Class 3A Chillicothe Sectional semifinals, supported her teammates throughout the week. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Bailey Engels had the best seat in the house for Friday’s Class 2A Chillicothe Sectional championship in the St. Bede dugout.

But it wasn’t the one she preferred.

The St. Bede senior was recovering from knee surgery Tuesday, the day of the Bruins’ semifinal victory, and was delegated to serving as a cheerleader as the Bruins battled for the sectional championship.

“It’s really tough not being able to go out there and help the girls when they’re struggling. It just [stinks] knowing that we were so close, but we just came up sort today,” Engels said after the Bruins’ 4-1 loss to Brimfield in the sectional final.

“It’s very difficult, but I just stayed determined that I know I’m a part of this team and I’m not going to give up on any team that I’m a part of. So, just coming here to support them means a lot, not only to me but to them.”

Engels, who took part in breaking a 31-year-old school record in the 4x400-meter relay for the Bruins’ track team, has been battling knee pain and had surgery scheduled to have the fat pads on her knee scoped.

“We scheduled it thinking that softball would kind of be towards the end even if we made it to this point. And so it just happened to be the day of the game,” Engels said.

Engels described the procedure, saying, “[The fat pad] is under my kneecap and holds all the nerve endings. It was swollen, so they had to go in and scrape it down. It stopped all the pain.”

‘It will sting’

Rob Ruppert’s role as head coach of the St. Bede softball teams goes beyond his duties on the field. He also took on the role as comforter to lift the girls’ spirits after Friday’s season-ending loss.

The loss was an especially tough one that saw the Bruins take a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth, only to have Brimfield score four runs to rally for the 4-1 win.

“I told the girls, ‘It will sting tonight, it will sting tomorrow. It may sting next week,’ ” Ruppert said. ”But you know what? Couple of years from now when they come back home and get together from college or whatever, they’re going to say, ‘Man, do you remember when we did this? Do you remember when we did that?’

“It’s going to be the greatest times of their lives. They’ll realize it one of these days.”

The Bruins made their fifth sectional final appearance since 2018 and seventh overall. They are 5-2 in those games and went on to win the state championship in 2023, finish third in 2019 and fourth in 2013.

Sticking up for his team

Ruppert also showed that he always has his team’s back at all times.

Brimfield’s sixth-inning rally was fueled by a pivotal call when its leadoff hitter was initially ruled out at first base only to have the home plate umpire overrule on an appeal, calling her safe.

There was also a close call at third base in the sixth inning that did not go St. Bede’s way.

Both times Ruppert called time and approached the umpires to mildly ask about the call.

“[The home plate umpire] said she pulled her foot on first base. I didn’t see it, so I couldn’t argue too hard. But I had to go out and fight for my team,” Ruppert said. “And the other umpire at third base that call, he said she tagged her high on the hip. I basically told him, ‘I just got to come out and talk to you, right? I have to show I’m fighting for my team.’ He said, ‘I appreciate that coach.’ It’s tough.”

Wait ‘til next year

The Bruins stand a good chance to make far in the state tournament next year. They will lose only two starters, second baseman Maci Kelly and right fielder Quinn McLain, and Engels, bringing back 10 girls who participated in the sectional championship, including courtesy runners Sadie Leffleman, a freshman, and Yesenia Avila, a sophomore.

The Bruins’ battery of pitcher Macy Strauch (sophomore) and catcher Lili McClain (junior) will return along with juniors Jillian Pinter (first base), Lily Bosnich (shortstop), Ava Balestri (third base) and Emma Slingsby (center field) and freshmen Leah Griggs (left field) and Morgan Mercer (DP) from Friday’s starting lineup.