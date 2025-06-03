IVCC to begin summer schedule June 13

FILE – Illinois Valley Community College announced that it will begin its summer schedule on Thursday, June 13. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Community College will begin its summer schedule on Thursday, June 13, this year.

Both the Oglesby and Ottawa campuses will be closed on Fridays from June 13 through Aug. 1.

In addition, the college will be closed Thursday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, and Thursday, July 3, ahead of the Independence Day holiday on Friday, July 4.

IVCC will return to its regular five-day schedule the week of Aug. 4.

Campus Preview orientation for new students is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 15. Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 18.

Registration for fall courses remains open.