Bureau County Farm Bureau to hold legacy preservation seminar June 26 in Princeton

The Bureau County Farm Bureau will partner with BeMobile and the OSF HealthCare Foundation to hold a legacy preservation seminar at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 26, at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W., Princeton.

Attendees can learn about essential steps to preserve your legacy by navigating estate planning and tax benefits available in charitable giving. Light refreshments will be served.

Estate planning attorney Chad A. Ritchie will discuss how estate planning works to determine how to avoid probate and reduce or eliminate estate taxes.

Participants can learn how to determine if donations are beneficial and how to make donations count from CLA principal Kelly Jackson Hardy.

Due to limited space, reservations are required to attend. To register, call 815-875-6468 before June 16.