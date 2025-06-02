Win a Peoria Chiefs ticket reading with Putnam Co. libraries

The Putnam County Public Library District has partnered with the Peoria Chiefs to present “Homer’s Summer Reading Program,” which encourages summer reading. (Shaw Local News Network)

As part of the 2025 “Color Our World – Summer Reading Program,” the Putnam County Public Library District has partnered with the Peoria Chiefs to present “Homer’s Summer Reading Program,” which encourages summer reading.

Children who read three books during the summer will receive a free ticket to attend the Peoria Chiefs game Friday, Aug. 29.

This initiative is designed to promote literacy while offering families the chance to enjoy a night at the ballpark. Eligible participants can pick up a ticket order form at any Putnam County Public Library branch from Aug. 1 to 8.

Completed forms must be submitted to the Peoria Chiefs box office no later than two weeks before the game in order to receive the free ticket. For more information, call 815-339-2038.