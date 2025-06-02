Streator YMCA named chamber’s May 2025 business of the month

Streator Area Chamber of Commerce representatives and Streator Family YMCA staff pose for a photo after the YMCA was recognized as the chamber’s May Business of the Month. (Photo Provided by Streator Chamber of Commerce)

The Streator Family YMCA has been named the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for May.

The YMCA is a longtime part of the community, offering a variety of programs focused on kids development and healthy living for all ages.

With June here, summer camps for children ages 3-10 are available, with weekly themes like sports, zoo, beach, farm and superhero camps.

Camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday throughout June and July and includes crafts, team activities and outdoor games.

Services are available to all ages, from infants to seniors, and include sports, swim lessons, before and after school care and personal training for adults.

Among many summer events and programs, the Y’s annual Memorial Day 5K also took place on May 26.

Registration is open online or in person. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify.

For more information, visit the YMCA’s website or stop by the Welcome Desk, 710 Oakley Ave.