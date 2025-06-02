Streator Public Library to host Summer Fun Fair on June 14

The dome and mural restoration project at the Streator Public Library is two thirds of the way complete. Mural restoration is ongoing. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will kick off its summer activities with a Fun Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 14.

The event will feature games, face painting, a bounce house and opportunities for children and families to sign up for the library’s Summer Reading Program.

The Fun Fair is free and open to the public.

In addition to the fair, the library also announced it’s new hours for the summer, starting June 2.

Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on the fair or hours, visit the library’s website.