Seneca Legion to host free pancake breakfast June 8

The Seneca American Legion Kasal Post 457 will host its annual “Breakfast in the Park” from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 8, at Crotty Park on Shipyard Road in Seneca.

This year’s breakfast will be free to all attendees in honor of veterans, active duty personnel and first responders.

Guests are encouraged to invite local honorees to attend. The event also will feature the Legion’s “Memorial Panels,” which highlight the military service of deceased area veterans.

The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pastries, juice, coffee and milk.

Tickets for the post’s sixth gun raffle will be available, with a drawing planned for around Sept. 11.

Visitors can also view the LST Memorial, which honors World War II shipyard workers and LST veterans.

The post will also sell and take orders for U.S., Illinois and MIA flags in various sizes.

All proceeds from the event help support the Legion’s community programs, including student scholarships, the Seneca Memorial Wall, donations to veteran organizations and the Seneca Food Pantry.

Donations will be accepted.