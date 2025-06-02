Oglesby Elks honor students at annual awards banquet

The Oglesby Elks Lodge #2360 recently held its annual awards banquet to honor local students for their work in school, writing and leadership.
The lodge announced winners of its annual Americanism Essay Contest, which invites students in grades 5 through 8 to write about a patriotic theme.
This year’s prompt was “What Patriotism Means to Me.”
Top finishers at the lodge level advanced to district and state competitions, with several students earning honors at all three levels.
The following students were honored:
Americanism Essay Contest Winners
6th Grade – Oglesby Elks Lodge
1st – Lukas Vassos, Trinity Catholic Academy
2nd – Storm Sudaj, LaSalle-Peru Christian School
3rd – Lydia Pinter, Trinity Catholic Academy
6th Grade – Great Northwest District
1st – Lukas Vassos, Trinity Catholic Academy
2nd – Storm Sudaj, LaSalle-Peru Christian School
3rd – Lydia Pinter, Trinity Catholic Academy
6th Grade – Illinois Elks Association
3rd – Lukas Vassos, Trinity Catholic Academy
6th Grade – Oglesby Elks Lodge
1st – Levi Eggers, Princeton Christian Academy
2nd – MaKaylee McCoy, Princeton Christian Academy
3rd – Carson Bullington, Princeton Christian Academy
7th Grade – Oglesby Elks Lodge
1st – Aubrie Emmerling, Oglesby Washington School
2nd – Elissa Slevin, Princeton Christian Academy
3rd – Ariella Margis-Ragazincky, Oglesby Washington School
7th Grade – Great Northwest District
1st – Aubrie Emmerling, Oglesby Washington School
2nd – Ariella Margis-Ragazincky, Oglesby Washington School
3rd – Elissa Slevin, Princeton Christian Academy
8th Grade – Oglesby Elks Lodge
1st – Nolan Lunger, Princeton Christian Academy
2nd – Cara Kilmartin, Holy Family School
3rd – Sofia Sarabia, Trinity Catholic Academy
8th Grade – Great Northwest District
1st – Cara Kilmartin, Holy Family School
2nd – Nolan Lunger, Princeton Christian Academy
3rd – Sofia Sarabia, Trinity Catholic Academy
8th Grade – Illinois Elks Association
2nd – Nolan Lunger, Princeton Christian Academy
In addition to the essay contest, the Elks recognized local high school seniors as Teen of the Month throughout the school year.
From these monthly honorees, two students were selected as Teen of the Year.
Teen of the Month Winners
September: Ashland Hansen, Hall High School; Jack Jablonski, Hall High School
October: Andrea Brandner, St. Bede Academy; Alan Spencer, St. Bede Academy
November: Alexandra Serratos, LaSalle-Peru Township High School; Phillip Gray, St. Bede Academy
December: Madysen Ponsetti, Hall High School; Cameron Olivero, LaSalle-Peru Township High School
January: Annalise Ricci, LaSalle-Peru Township High School; Zachary Quick, LaSalle-Peru Township High School
February: Kennedy Wozniak, Hall High School; Tyler Walsh, St. Bede Academy
Teen of the Year Winners
Andrea Brandner, St. Bede Academy; Zachary Quick, LaSalle-Peru Township High School
Great Northwest District Teen of the Year
Andrea Brandner, St. Bede Academy
Illinois Elks Association Teen of the Year – 2nd Place
Andrea Brandner, St. Bede Academy