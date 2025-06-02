Oglesby Elks honor students at annual awards banquet

Teen of the Month winners were recognized by the Oglesby Elks Lodge #2360 during a recent awards banquet. Front row from left: Lisa Fultz, Americanism Chair and Past Exalted Ruler; Kennedy Wozniak, Alexandra Serratos, Ashland Hansen, and Andrea Brandner, Teen of the Month winners; and Ken Ficek, Past Exalted Ruler. Back row from left: Annalise Ricci, Zachary Quick, Phillip Gray, and Cameron Olivero, Teen of the Month winners. (Photo Provided By Lisa Fultz)

The Oglesby Elks Lodge #2360 recently held its annual awards banquet to honor local students for their work in school, writing and leadership.

The lodge announced winners of its annual Americanism Essay Contest, which invites students in grades 5 through 8 to write about a patriotic theme.

This year’s prompt was “What Patriotism Means to Me.”

Top finishers at the lodge level advanced to district and state competitions, with several students earning honors at all three levels.

The following students were honored:

Americanism Essay Contest Winners

6th Grade – Oglesby Elks Lodge

1st – Lukas Vassos, Trinity Catholic Academy

2nd – Storm Sudaj, LaSalle-Peru Christian School

3rd – Lydia Pinter, Trinity Catholic Academy

6th Grade – Great Northwest District

1st – Lukas Vassos, Trinity Catholic Academy

2nd – Storm Sudaj, LaSalle-Peru Christian School

3rd – Lydia Pinter, Trinity Catholic Academy

6th Grade – Illinois Elks Association

3rd – Lukas Vassos, Trinity Catholic Academy

6th Grade – Oglesby Elks Lodge

1st – Levi Eggers, Princeton Christian Academy

2nd – MaKaylee McCoy, Princeton Christian Academy

3rd – Carson Bullington, Princeton Christian Academy

7th Grade – Oglesby Elks Lodge

1st – Aubrie Emmerling, Oglesby Washington School

2nd – Elissa Slevin, Princeton Christian Academy

3rd – Ariella Margis-Ragazincky, Oglesby Washington School

7th Grade – Great Northwest District

1st – Aubrie Emmerling, Oglesby Washington School

2nd – Ariella Margis-Ragazincky, Oglesby Washington School

3rd – Elissa Slevin, Princeton Christian Academy

8th Grade – Oglesby Elks Lodge

1st – Nolan Lunger, Princeton Christian Academy

2nd – Cara Kilmartin, Holy Family School

3rd – Sofia Sarabia, Trinity Catholic Academy

8th Grade – Great Northwest District

1st – Cara Kilmartin, Holy Family School

2nd – Nolan Lunger, Princeton Christian Academy

3rd – Sofia Sarabia, Trinity Catholic Academy

8th Grade – Illinois Elks Association

2nd – Nolan Lunger, Princeton Christian Academy

In addition to the essay contest, the Elks recognized local high school seniors as Teen of the Month throughout the school year.

From these monthly honorees, two students were selected as Teen of the Year.

Teen of the Month Winners

September: Ashland Hansen, Hall High School; Jack Jablonski, Hall High School

October: Andrea Brandner, St. Bede Academy; Alan Spencer, St. Bede Academy

November: Alexandra Serratos, LaSalle-Peru Township High School; Phillip Gray, St. Bede Academy

December: Madysen Ponsetti, Hall High School; Cameron Olivero, LaSalle-Peru Township High School

January: Annalise Ricci, LaSalle-Peru Township High School; Zachary Quick, LaSalle-Peru Township High School

February: Kennedy Wozniak, Hall High School; Tyler Walsh, St. Bede Academy

Teen of the Year Winners

Andrea Brandner, St. Bede Academy; Zachary Quick, LaSalle-Peru Township High School

Great Northwest District Teen of the Year

Andrea Brandner, St. Bede Academy

Illinois Elks Association Teen of the Year – 2nd Place

Andrea Brandner, St. Bede Academy