La Salle-Peru High School seniors receive scholarships

The main entrance of La Salle-Peru Township High school today. Under the master plan, the clock tower and auditorium will remain the same. Under the master plans, students and staff will not have to travel outdoors during the school day (for certain classes) to create a safer learning environment. (Shaw Local News Network)

The following La Salle-Peru Township High School graduating seniors received special awards and scholarships during the annual Senior Awards Program held at the school for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Academic awards

Ashley Garcia received the $1,000 Esther Styma Scholarship, which is awarded to a student with a GPA of at least 3.0, who is a resident of LaSalle, and submits an essay on the topic of “How education will make a difference in my life.” The scholarship was presented by Chrissy Korn of Hometown National Bank.

Grace Newman received the $1,00 Quesse Technology Scholarship, presented by Gracelyn and Billy Quesse. The award is given to a student who plans to pursue a career in a field related to computer technology, who has a GPA of at least 3.25 and plans to attend college or university. Students must submit an essay on their interests in a computer technology career and record of participation in school and community activities.

Noah Zebron received the $1,000 Ficek-Carboni Heritage Scholarship. The award is given to a student with a cumulative GPA of at least 2.4, plans to attend college and wrote an essay on the topic of “How the lessons I learned from my family have influenced my life.” This scholarship was presented by Bill Carboni.

Nicholas Olivero received the $1,000 Business Education Award from L-P Business Division Chair Tiara Bedenko-Hill and Chris Vaske, Chief Lending Officer of Peru Federal Savings Bank.

McKenna Fanning, Ayla Dawon, James Hoehn, Stephanie Znaniecki, and Megan Stasiak received Evelyn E. Biederstedt Memorial Scholarships. These scholarships valued at approximately $1,600 are awarded to students who attended L-P for four years, have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0, participated in band or chorus, plan to attend college or university, and who submit an essay on how they have been influenced by music.

John Crane, a LaSalle-Peru Township High School senior, received the $1,000 L-P Agriculture Scholarship from the L-P FFA Alumni, which is awarded to students interested in pursuing an agriculture-related career.

Sophia Woods received the $1,000 L-P Class of 1956 Scholarship, which is awarded to a student who has attended L-P for at least two years and has a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5. The student must also be accepted into a two- or four-year college or university and have participated in school or community activities with a leadership role. Woods also received the Robert and Judith Quick Family Education Scholarship. This scholarship, in honor of the Quicks who attended LPHS and Mr. Quick who returned to L-P as a teacher, is awarded to an L-P senior who plans on going into education and attending either Illinois Valley Community College or a four-year school.

Sarah Huettemann, Alyssa Torchia, Ayla Dawson, Andrea Leyva, Jordan Whaley, and Stephanie Znaniecki received the Robert Alpert Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship presented by J. Burt of Heartland Bank, was established in memory of Robert Alpert, who was a beloved educator, counselor, and coach at Peru Washington School. Though a decorated U.S. Marine in WWII, education was his passion, and he believed in lifelong learning. These scholarships benefit graduating seniors from the Peru Elementary School District with plans to pursue an education major in college.

Albiona Useini received the $2,000 Linda Levine Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to a female senior at L-P High School who plans to pursue a degree in business, has a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA, is accepted to and plans to attend a two-year or four-year college full-time and demonstrates participation in school-community activities. The scholarship was awarded by Ronnie Uebel, sister of Linda Levine.

Annalise Ricci received the $1,000 L-P Foundation Scholarship for Educational Enrichment, which is awarded to a graduating L-P senior with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0, acceptance to two- or four-year college or trade school, and a combination of classroom excellence and extra-curricular activities including 100 hours of community service. The scholarship was presented by L-P Foundation Board Members Jane Riva and Jennifer Radtke.

Daniel Santoy Barrera received the $1,000 Harry Debo Memorial Scholarship.The award, named in memory of local businessman Harry Debo, is awarded to a L-P senior who plans to pursue a degree in business, is accepted to and plans to attend a two-year or four-year college full-time and demonstrates participation in business-related activities and classes. The scholarship was presented by Jennifer Radtke.

Madilyn Knowles received the $1,000 Thomas K. Kujawa Scholarship, which is named in memory of registered nurse and Vietnam War-era U.S. Army veteran Thomas Kujawa, is awarded to a L-P senior who is pursuing a degree in nursing upon graduation. The scholarship was presented by Tom Lesczcynski.

Zachary Quick, received the $1,000 Jack Lyon Memorial Scholarship. The award, named in honor of U.S. Air Force veteran and retired educator Jack Lyon, is given to a senior who has taken four years of German, earned a 2.5 minimum GPA, and who submitted an essay on what they’ve gained from taking German at L-P. The Scholarship was presented by L-P German teacher Christine Theisinger.

Raleigh Leininger received the $2,000 Knights of Columbus Calvert Council 792 LaSalle-Peru Scholarship. The scholarship was presented by Grand Knight Kyle Foley.

Andrea Leyva received the $1,000 Jaiden Allen Memorial Scholarship, presented by Sangita Patel Allen. The scholarship is established in memory of Jaiden Allen, sponsored by his parents Andrew Allen and Sangita Patel Allen, who presented the scholarships. The memorial scholarship is awarded to any graduating senior who has a minimum GPA of 3.25, is accepted to a two-or four-year college full-time, demonstrates participation in school-community activities and submits an essay on “How you plan to make the world a better place, and in what ways are you already doing so?”

Michael Hartman received the $1,000 Ken Carey Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is in honor of L-P class of 1984 graduate, Ken Carey. It is awarded to a qualified male applicant who has been involved in sports and submits an essay on the topic of “Describe your hunger to continue education beyond high school and why you are most deserving of this award.” The scholarship was presented by Bonnie and Bob Huber.

Brevyn Vogel received the $1,000 City Center Physical Therapy Scholarship, which is awarded to a student pursuing a career in physical therapy or sports medicine. The scholarship is given to a student who has a GPA of at least 3.25 and is accepted to a college or university. The award was presented by Gina Martin.

Daniel Santoy Barrera received the $1,000 Jeremy Pondinas Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is given in honor of Jeremy Pondinas, who was involved in wrestling, fishing, baseball, basketball, and football while attending L-P. It is awarded to a graduating senior who has a minimum GPA of 2.75, is accepted or plans to attend a two- or four-year college, is involved in extracurricular activities and has a good sense of humor.

Brandon Vazquez received the $1,000 William and Gerry Etzenbach Engineering Scholarship, presented by Kurt and Karissa Etzenbach. The scholarship was established in honor of L-P graduates William and Gerry Etzenbach. William was a long time City of Peru civil engineer and President of Chamlin and Associates in Peru. He was also heavily involved in community service including the IVCH Board and Boy Scouts. This scholarship is offered to a graduating L-P senior planning to pursue a college degree in engineering.

Joshua Nieto and Jack Sabatini received the L-P Band Parents Association Scholarship, presented by Chris Vaske. The $1,000 scholarship was established to reward the time and education given to creating music for the community to enjoy. It’s awarded to two graduating L-P seniors who have participated in band for four years, have a minimum GPA of 2.0, and completed an essay on how band participation helped shape them into the people they are.

Alyssa Torchia received the $1,00 Jack Feliksiak Memorial Scholarship, which was established in memory of Jack Feliksiak, a graduate of LaSalle-Peru Township High School with the Class of 1961. He participated in musicals at L-P, L-P-O, and Illinois Wesleyan, and obtained his Master’s degree in Music Education at the University of Illinois. Feliksiak taught Music and Physical Education at Washington Junior High School in Peru for 29 years. This scholarship is awarded to a senior who has participated in music junior and senior year, with a minimum 2.75 GPA, plans to pursue a degree in music education, performing arts or a related field or continue their involvement in the arts into higher education. The scholarship was presented by Callie Feliksiak

Nathali Aguirre Ava Currie, Madilyn Knowles, Jorge Delao, Elizabeth Sines and Kathryn Wasilewski received the L-P Class of 1957 Scholarship. This scholarship fund was established with the intention of creating higher educational opportunities for future LP generations. These $2,000 scholarships aim to recognize deserving students who have a desire to further their education and contribute meaningfully to their respective fields. The scholarships were presented by Brett Witek and Bo Windy.

Carissa Wendelken received the $1,000 Gary J. Novak, M.D. Scholarship, which is named for Dr. Novak, who received an excellent education while also playing basketball at L-P. He continued learning and growing at the University of Notre Dame and Loyola Stritch School of Medicine before a long career of caring for others as an internist and teaching medical students and residents. This scholarship was established by Gary and his wife, Mary Jo, for the purpose of providing monetary assistance to a graduating senior with plans to attend medical school.

Alexandra Serratos received the $1,000 Roger Chamlin Memorial Scholarship. It was established by the Chamlin family to honor Roger’s service and commitment to the betterment of his community in his more than 50 years as a civil engineer in the Illinois Valley. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating L-P senior who has been accepted to a two or four-year college or university with plans to pursue a stem-related field. The award was presented by Julie Chamlin and Anida Chamlin.

Kalli Ware received the Dr. A.J. Sellett Medical Scholarship for students planning to pursue a career in medicine. This $1,500 scholarship was presented by Sharon Lamps. The scholarship is provided by the Sellett family to honor Dr. A.J. Sellett upon his retirement from the Board of Education after more than two decades.

Ava Currie, Madilyn Knowles, Kathryn Wasilewski, and Jordan Whaley received the Dale Family Scholarship. These $500 scholarships, recognize students who are dedicated to the betterment of society and who believe in investing in the youth and are awarded to L-P seniors who demonstrate a desire to make a difference in the world with plans to attend a two- or four-year university or trade school. The scholarship was presented by Rodney and Rici Dale.

Michael Hartman and Andrea Leyva received Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarships. These $500 scholarships are awarded to local high school graduates who are Financial Plus members pursuing higher education. The awards were presented by Crystal Geiger

Alexander Soto received the $2,000 Lambert Jones Automotive Scholarship. This scholarship was established in memory of Lambert Jones by his wife to be used towards tuition, fees, and books for college. It is awarded to a graduating senior with a B- GPA and pursuing an education in Auto Technology.

Athletic awards

Michael Hartman and Andres Medina received the George Preston Blow Medal/John & Lucy Pomatto Scholarship. The $1,500 scholarship is considered the highest award the L-P athletics department bestows. A recipient must have a GPA of at least 3.0 and have been outstanding in general athletics. Candidates are nominated by varsity head coaches and voted on by L-P administrators. It was presented by Jane Riva and Doug Pomatto.

Elizabeth Sines and Andres Medina received the Hubert “Huby” Sarver Scholarship, named for former L-P coach Huby Sarver, the $1,000 scholarship is awarded by the Sarver family to an L-P student based on the student’s character, work ethic, leadership and multiple sport participation. Recipients will also have their names added to the plaque of past recipients. It was presented by Brian Sarver.

Michael Hartman, Brady Backes, Jason Curran, Kaedin Bond, Phoebe Shetterly and Kalli Ware received Athletic Booster Club Scholarships. The L-P Athletic Booster Club presents these $500 scholarships to L-P student-athletes who participate in at least one sport each year, have a GPA of at least 3.0, have at least one parent active in the Athletic Booster Club, and who complete an essay. The recipients also have their name added to a plaque. The scholarships were presented by L-P Booster Club president Tara Backes.

Elizabeth Sines received the $1,000 Herbert W. Bekermeier Scholarship, which is awarded to a graduating senior who has received a varsity letter for participation in track or basketball.

Andres Medina received the $1,000 William Plantan Football Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to an L-P football player who exhibits a high standard of leadership and citizenship and who plans to attend a two-year or four-year college. L-P Football Coach Jose Medina presented the award.

Michael Hartman received the $500 Eddie Bray Football Scholarship, which is given to a four-year L-P football player who displays the traits of teamwork, sportsmanship and the potential for solid academic success in higher education. L-P Football Coach Jose Medina presented the award.

Andres Medina,received the $1,000 Vito Ricci Football Scholarship, which is awarded to a team leader, who displays the character traits of LP spirit as well as a commitment to excellence.L-P Football Coach Jose Medina presented the award.

Departmental Awards

Each year members of the L-P graduating senior class are awarded special honor awards by L-P’s academic departments. This year the recipients are: Sophia Weakley (English Award), Sarah Huettemann (Georgia Stohr Memorial Award), Nora Corona Aguirre (Carol Walsh Memorial Spanish Award), Zachary Quick (German Language Award), Zachary Quick (Math Division Rabe Award), Sheyla Castillo (Illinois Science Teachers Chemistry Award), Zachary Quick (Illinois Science Teachers Biology Award), Carissa Wendelken (Illinois Science Teachers Physics Award), Sophia Woods (Bertusi Award for social science), Jasmine Arce (Eldon Gunia Memorial Art Scholarship), and Stephanie Znaniecki (Art Department Award).

Other awards

Sophia Woods received the $500 Thomas W. Thompson U.S. History Scholarship, which was established by Thomas William Thompson, Jr., an alumnus of L-P, military combat veteran, lawyer and successful business owner. The scholarship is awarded to the L-P senior who scores the highest on a competitive U.S. history exam. The scholarship was presented by L-P Social Science Division Chair Troy Woods

Megan Hoover received the $500 Gary Eccles Scholarship, which is awarded to an L-P senior going into emergency services and who will attend IVCC. It was presented by fire science teacher Robbyn Partain.

Brevyn Vogel received the $500 Brian L. Lamps Memorial Scholarship, which was established by the family of longtime IVCH physical rehabilitation patient, Brian L. Lamps, for college students who want to pursue and become a physical therapist. It was presented by Caden Lamps

Joseph Carter received the $500 Bob Folty Memorial Scholarship,which was created in honor of Bob “Folty” Foltynewicz. He was a proud resident of the Village of Tonica, who contributed to the community, valued education and built the little library in front of Village Hall. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who is going into a Career Technical Education (CTE) field. It was presented by Dirk Foltynewicz.

Andres Medina received the $500 Scholarship for Criminal Justice, Forensic Science and Law. It was presented by L-P Science Teacher Nancy Kochis and Brian Towne.

Kayla Ortman received the $500 Pat Weber Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to an “earnest senior who exemplifies qualities of leadership in school, extra-curricular and civic activities. The student must have plans to continue their education in college in the fields of teaching/counseling.”

Jackson Sellett received the $300 Andrew J. Kelly Memorial Scholarship, presented by Andrew’s parents, Terri and Bill Kelly. It is awarded to the senior class president with plans of attending college or vocational school.

Nathali Aguirre received the $300 Elizabeth Boyle/Richard Henneberry Scholarship, which is awarded to a student who plans to major in nursing, biology, speech pathology/audiology, or psychology. The scholarship was presented by L-P Social Science Division Chair Troy Woods.

Gabriela Gonzalez received the $500 Dr. and Senator Rezin Scholarship, which is awarded to a student who has demonstrated strong character, positive academic achievement and a desire to pursue higher education after high school.

Jordan Whaley received the Tirza B. Ennor Mathematics Scholarship. This scholarship in honor of Tirza B. Ennor, a former L-P math teacher, is awarded to a graduating senior of L-P High School who has attended L-P for at least three years. The student must have completed four years of college preparatory math, plans to enroll in college upon graduation from high school, and have demonstrated good character throughout their high school career. The scholarship was presented by LPHS Math Division Chair Nick Stevenson.

Haylee Pangrcic received the Central Bank Illinois Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to an L-P senior who has a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA after 7 semesters and has been accepted to a two- or four-year college. The scholarship was presented by Jennifer Konczak.

Sophia Woods received the $275 R. Earl Trobaugh Presidential Scholarship, presented by LPHS English Division Chair Michele Honecker-Ummel, which is awarded to students who have attained the highest averages in English and Foreign Language. The student must attend Illinois Valley Community College.

Megan Hoover received the Tonica Teachers’ Union Scholarship, which is awarded to an L-P senior who graduated from Tonica Elementary School District and plans to further their education in any area. It was presented by Pamela Schneider.

Alexander Soto received the $500 Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council Scholarship which are awarded to Hispanic students who wish to further education beyond high school. It was presented by Kevin Vetos.

Haylee Pangrcic received the Deb Pyszka Memorial Scholarship, which was established to honor Deb Pyszka who was an IVCH nurse for 39 years. Throughout her career, she consistently carried a passion and love of nursing. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior with a 3.5 GPA or higher and is pursuing a registered nursing degree. It was presented by the Pyszka family.