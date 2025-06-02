IVCC Ed’Venture summer camps return in June

Ed'Venture summer campers launch bottle rockets at last years summer camp. There are more than 40 camps to choose from. (Photo Provided By Illinois Valley Community College)

Illinois Valley Community College will begin its Ed’Venture summer camp in June, offering over 40 camps for kids aged 5 to 17.

The camps run through August and feature a wide range of topics, including robotics, rocketry, cooking, sculpting, cybersecurity and soil science.

Camps take place on the main IVCC campus in Oglesby and at Nell’s Woodland nature preserve in Ottawa.

A majority of the camps are held in person, with more than 20 online options also available.

“IVCC summer camps are designed to keep kids engaged in enrichment activities during the summer, while still having fun,” Community Program Manager for IVCC’s Continuing Education Center Kim Koehler said. “Many campers return year after year.”

New additions this year include camps such as Leaf It to Me, Sculpt It, Kids in the Kitchen: Kid-Cuterie, Dig In: Soil Science, ROBLOX Makers, and AI Cyber Crusaders. Teen-focused camps include Yes, Chef Culinary Camp, Truck Driver Training and PLC Bootcamp.

In the AI Cyber Crusaders camp, participants will learn how artificial intelligence works, train chatbots, program robots, and explore internet safety and cyberbullying prevention.

About 400 children and teens are expected to take part in this summer’s program, which is hosted by IVCC’s Continuing Education Center with support from local partners including Nell’s Woodland, Carus LLC, LaSalle County Soil and Water Conservation District, OSF Healthcare, Plano Molding and Lighted Way.

Registration and a full list of in-person camps are available at IVCC’s website.

For more camp information, visit this website or call 815-224-0427.

Early registration is recommended, space is limited.