Fire damages Streator home; cause under investigation

Fire crews work to put out a house fire Sunday, June 1, on the 700 block of Fuller Avenue in Streator. (Michael Urbanec)

A house fire broke out Sunday night on the 700 block of Fuller Avenue in Streator, severely damaging a single-family home.

Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to find heavy flames coming from the southeast corner of a residence on Fuller Avenue, Reading Fire Chief Thomas Metzke said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 15 minutes of arriving on scene, Metzke said.

No one was home at the time of the fire. A cat was believed to have been inside and remained unaccounted for as of Monday morning.

The backside of a home on the 700 block of Fuller Avenue in Streator is taped off Monday, June 2, 2025, following a fire that caused significant damage. (Michael Urbanec)

“The most severe fire damage was contained to the southeast corner, though the entire home suffered major smoke damage,” Metzke said.

The Streator Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the blaze, and Streator police and fire EMS also responded to the scene.

Fire personnel remained at the residence until about 2 a.m. Monday to assist investigators, according to Metzke.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the cause of the fire.